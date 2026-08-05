Whether along house walls or around shrubs, every garden has those hard-to-reach spots that the lawn mower can't get to. Such tight corners call for a small, flexible and, above all, powerful device – such as a lawn trimmer from Kärcher. The lawn trimmer includes a twisted cutting line, which is constantly being readjusted to the trimmer line spool by means of automatic trimmer line extension. That way the cutting line is always the perfect length on every cut to guarantee clean cutting results. If the trimmer line is worn, a new coil can be inserted with little effort and without the need for any tools. And the work continues, down to the last blade of grass on the strip. The 1.6 mm trimmer line spool (which comes in a three-pack) is suitable for the LTR 18-25 Battery and LTR 18-30 Battery models.