If shrubs or a wall are in the way when mowing, you need a tool that is both agile and powerful: a Kärcher lawn trimmer. It also makes light work of hard-to-reach places in the garden. It reliably produces clean cutting results thanks to the trimmer line spool with twisted trimmer line, which is suitable for the LTR 3-18 Dual and LTR 36-33 Battery models. The twisted cutting line cuts with precision and endurance as it is constantly being readjusted to the trimmer line spool by means of automatic trimmer line extension. This guarantees a consistently neat cutting result, even with longer work intervals. Further plus points are the quiet operation and the simple, tool-free changing of the trimmer line spool in just a few simple steps. And the work continues, down to the last blade of grass on the strip.