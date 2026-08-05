Angled nozzle, dia. 4 mm, 30°
Angled nozzle, 4 mm: This plastic nozzle deflects the jet by 30°. Ideal for cleaning complex structures, such as indentations, and highly angled areas.
The angled nozzle (4 mm) is ideal for cleaning complex structures, such as indentations, and highly angled areas. It deflects the jet by 30°. The nozzle is made entirely of plastic and is manufactured using an innovative 3D printing process. This gives the nozzle the best possible cleaning performance, as there is no need to factor in the limitations of conventional manufacturing methods. The nozzle has a quick-change system and can also be easily extended. This is done using the extensions for angled nozzles, which are available separately.
Features and benefits
Quick-change system
- Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up.
Nozzle made of plastic
- Damage to delicate surfaces is avoided, should the nozzle accidentally touch the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|134 x 46 x 22
Application areas
- For cleaning production equipment, such as injection moulding tools, conveyor systems and handling systems, etc.
- Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
- For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces