Bike box
Bike accessory box with optimally adapted accessories for cleaning bicycles and bicycle equipment.
With optimally adapted accessories in the bike accessory box, you can clean bicycles and bicycle equipment gently and thoroughly. The universal brush with soft bristles can be attached to the trigger gun and removes stubborn dirt. With the detergent, you can remove the kind of dirt typically found on bikes, while protecting delicate components. And with the high-quality fleece microfibre cloth, the cleaned objects can then be dried before they are stored. The supplied box is used to store the accessories and can be attached to the bottom of the pressure washer.
Features and benefits
Accessory box
- Can be clipped onto the bottom so that everything is securely stored.
Universal brush
- Removes even stubborn dirt.
Cleaning agent for bicycles
- For optimal cleaning of bicycles and bicycle equipment.
High-quality fleece microfibre cloth
- For drying cleaned objects before they are stored.
Specifications
Technical data
|Fabric fibre composition
|80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|229 x 221 x 108
Scope of supply
- Storage box
- Universal brush
- Microfibre Cloth
- Motorcycle/bicycle cleaner
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Strollers/buggies