Boron carbide nozzle, for machines up to 1,000 l/h

In addition to nozzle packs. Very wear-resistant nozzle with boron carbide chuck for continuous-duty operation.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai