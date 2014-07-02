Boron carbide nozzle, for machines up to 1,000 l/h
In addition to nozzle packs. Very wear-resistant nozzle with boron carbide chuck for continuous-duty operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
Compatible machines
- HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 M Classic
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles)
- Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included)