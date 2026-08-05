Connection adaptor

With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection.

With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection with internal thread. Connection thread: G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm).

Features and benefits
Connection adaptor
  • Quick connection of water connections with internal thread to a pump with internal thread.
Optimised connection thread
  • Secure sealing of the adapter without sealing tape, etc.
Installation without the use of tools.
  • Connection does not require tools.
Specifications

Technical data

Sizes 1" to 1"
Thread size G1
Diameter 1″
Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 35 x 75 x 35

Equipment

  • Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai