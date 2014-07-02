Connection kit Basic

Connector set for connecting water hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. For easy and perfect hose and pump connection.

Basic connector set for connecting 1/2" water hoses (13 mm) to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use with practical click system. Connector set is suitable for all mentioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).

Features and benefits
Includes tap adaptor
  • For fast connection of the coupling to the pump
Practical click-on system
  • Makes connection of the hoses to the pump easier
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 79 x 42 x 42
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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