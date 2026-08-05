Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h
DUO Advanced 1 cup foam lance with two-litre detergent tank and direct switching to high-pressure cleaning. Suitable for Kärcher pressure washers with a flow rate of 400 to 600 l/h.
Equipped with a robust base body with a durable nickel coating, the innovative DUO Advanced 1 cup foam lance is also suitable for high-pressure cleaning with aggressive detergents. Suitable for Kärcher pressure washers with a flow rate of 400 to 600 l/h, the foam lance allows the user to switch directly to the high-pressure jet. What's more, the lance has a two-litre, ergonomic and sturdy container for detergent with additional handhold on the neck and a generously sized filling opening. Moreover, the spray angle of the DUO Advanced 1 cup foam lance can be flexibly adjusted and the precise dosing of the detergent is completed in three stages, exactly as required. An integrated shutter is effective in preventing unintentional adjustments to detergent dosing.
Features and benefits
Ability to switch directly between cleaning chemicals and high-pressure cleaningTime-saving since there is no need to change the spray lance or accessory.
Ergonomic, two-litre container for detergentEnables long cleaning tasks to be completed effortlessly.
Detergent dosing with integrated shutterFacilitates precise, three-stage dosing for detergent. For optimal foam quality. Prevents potential detergent overdosing.
Base body with durable nickel coating
- Extremely robust and durable design.
- Facilitates use of aggressive detergents where required.
Flexible setting for spray angle
- Very precise foam jet.
- Allows safe work over larger distances.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 - 600
|Nozzle size (mm)
|38
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Dosage (%)
|1 - 2 - 4
|Tank capacity (l)
|2
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.5
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Construction (cleaning construction machines, scaffolding, casing, equipment)