Detail nozzle

The detail nozzle cleans details, narrow crevices and stubborn dirt. It is adapted to the pressure washer's spray gun and produces a powerful thin jet.

The detail nozzle with its powerful thin jet is especially suited to cleaning details and narrow crevices as well as removing somewhat more stubborn dirt. It perfectly complements the flat jet nozzle which is included with the pressure washer. Not suitable for washing pets.

Features and benefits
Point jet
  • Thin jet for targeted cleaning.
Powerful
  • For somewhat more stubborn dirt, details and narrow crevices.
Mounted on the trigger gun
  • Simple nozzle change.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 29 x 27 x 27
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai