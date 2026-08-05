The EasyFix steam cleaner floor nozzle comes with a compatible universal floor cleaning cloth and ensures excellent cleaning results on sealed hard floors – even in corners and along edges. With the clever hook-and-loop system, the universal floor cleaning cloth can be secured on the floor nozzle quickly and easily: Simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the floor cleaning cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle easily and without having to come into contact with dirt: simply step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.