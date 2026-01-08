eco!Booster 120
Ideal for sensitive surfaces – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the Kärcher standard flat jet, saving water, energy and time.
Cleaning sensitive surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With 50 per cent higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50 per cent higher water and energy efficiency compared with Kärcher's standard flat jet. Confirmed by an independent testing institute. This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is picked up really effectively, and even sensitive materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. At the same time, the eco!Booster offers impressive handling: despite delivering a higher cleaning performance, the perceived noise level during use is 25 per cent lower than the Kärcher standard flat jet. The eco!Booster 120 is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 2 and K 3 classes.
Features and benefits
50% higher cleaning performance compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet.
- Thorough, fast and more sustainable cleaning.
50% higher water efficiency*
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency*
- Saves energy.
Perceived volume reduction of up to 25%**
- Quieter during use.
Hugely versatile in application
- Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Compatible with all Kärcher class K 2 and K 3 pressure washers.
- Perfect for a subsequent upgrade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|452 x 104 x 42
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required. /
* Based on the ability to clean 50 percent more area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water. /
** Compared with the perceived noise level when using the Kärcher standard flat jet. The exact value may vary depending on the device used.