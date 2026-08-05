Elapsed time counter attachment kit
Elapsed time counter attachment kit for determining the appliance running time.
The elapsed time counter attachment kit can be installed on the control unit with ease. The positioning device has already been factored into the design of the control unit. The counter has a digital display. With the elapsed time counter attachment kit, operators can determine the exact runtime of the machine. This way, service intervals can be optimised and the hours of operation to date are easily visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1