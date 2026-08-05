Flexible lance, 1050 mm

1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters.

1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters, car roofs, underbodies or wheel arches.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (bar) 210
Length (mm) 1050
Temperature (°C) max. 150
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.7
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P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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