Flexible lance, 1050 mm
1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters.
1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters, car roofs, underbodies or wheel arches.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (bar)
|210
|Length (mm)
|1050
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 150
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.7
Videos
Compatible machines
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 CX Plus