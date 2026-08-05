Foam nozzle attachment kit

Foaming agent kit. The foam nozzle is ideal for use in sanitary areas and the food industry and wherever long application times are necessary.

Foaming agent kit. The foam nozzle is ideal for use in sanitary areas and the food industry and wherever long application times are necessary. Connects to the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle).

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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