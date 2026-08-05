Foam nozzle attachment kit
Foaming agent kit. The foam nozzle is ideal for use in sanitary areas and the food industry and wherever long application times are necessary.
Foaming agent kit. The foam nozzle is ideal for use in sanitary areas and the food industry and wherever long application times are necessary. Connects to the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle).
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
Compatible machines
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/17 C