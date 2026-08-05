FR Classic surface cleaner

The ideal entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for cleaning surfaces indoors and outdoors. With splash guard and up to 150 bar working pressure.

The FR Classic is the entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for splash-proof cleaning of surfaces indoors and outdoors. This machine has an impressive working pressure of up to 150 bar and a water flow rate of 600 litres per hour at 40°C. Note: nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 1.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.1
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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