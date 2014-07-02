Hard surface cleaner FR 30 Me

Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.

FR 30 ME high-quality, hot water resistant surface cleaner with stainless steel casing with a working width of 300 mm, ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry. Features include double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and integrated suction hose connection for removing spray water. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1300 l/h, 85°C. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread M 18
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.2
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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