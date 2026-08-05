Heat exchanger conversion kit

Conversion kit to increase ice production of the standard L2P. After installing this conversion kit, the machine produces approx. 50% more dry ice.

Conversion kit to increase ice production of the standard L2P. After installing this conversion kit, the machine produces approximately 50 percent more dry ice. This means that the cleaning performance of a standard L2P can be increased by around 50 percent.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 660 x 275 x 175
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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