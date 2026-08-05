High-End HD Trigger Gun

Robust, durable high-end spray gun for use in the food industry and industry. Very low pressure loss - even with water volumes up to 2500 l/h.

Thanks to food-grade and seawater-resistant materials – ideal for professional use in the food industry and industry. The high-end spray gun ensures an extremely low pressure loss - even with very high water volumes of up to 2500 litres per hour. Very robust and durable, with new, innovative, time-saving and robust EASY!Lock connections.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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