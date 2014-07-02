High-end HP trigger gun

High-end spray guns with optimised flow. Small pressure losses also with water volumes up to 2500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best conditions for use in the food sector and in industry. Connector for HP hoses M 22 × 1.5.

Robust and durable high end trigger gun made of food-grade and seawater-resistant materials. Ideal for professional use, e.g. food industry. With optimised flow for low pressure loss at water flow rates of up to 2500 l/h. Connector for high-pressure hoses M 22 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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