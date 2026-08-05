High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Impressive values and basic equipment: 10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 10) developed for pressures up to 220 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 10
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 220
Length (m) 10
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.9
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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