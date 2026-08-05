High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

With AVS hose reel connection and high-pressure hose (ID 6, 15 m long, up to 250 bar pressure) with EASY!Lock hand screw connection.

15 m high-pressure hose with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and nipple connector for hose reel.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 6
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 15
Connection thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.5
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai