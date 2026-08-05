High-pressure hose curved, 1.5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5

For connection to hose reels: high-pressure hose, with M 22 × 1.5 connection and curved EASY!Lock hand screw connection. 1.5 m long, suitable for up to 400 bar working pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 1.5
Connection thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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