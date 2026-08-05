High-pressure hose Longlife, 15 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
The double steel core ensures a particularly long life of this 15 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8), which is approved for pressures up to 400 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|400
|Length (m)
|15
|Connection thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.7
Compatible machines
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU