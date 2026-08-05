High-pressure hose Longlife, 30 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Robust high-pressure hose with double steel core, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 8, 30 m long, for up to 400 bar pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 30
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.9
High-pressure hose Longlife, 30 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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