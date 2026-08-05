Jet gun, XS, Adv

Ergonomic & lightweight blasting gun with safety device against accidental use. Because of its compact design the blasting gun is very lightweight and handy. The advanced blasting gun has an integrated remote control to adjust the blasting pressure and the dry ice output directly on the blasting gun.Furthermore there is a button to choose between "air & ice" or "only air".

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 195 x 115 x 150
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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