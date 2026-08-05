The MJ 180 4-in-1 Multi Jet offers 4 different spray types in a single spray lance: the detergent jet, the high-pressure flat spray, the rotary nozzle and the wide, pressure-reduced flat jet. The appropriate jet is selected by simply turning the spray lance, eliminating the need for time-consuming spray lance changes. At the same time, the Multi Jet also impresses in terms of handling thanks to its 25 percent lower weight compared to the Kärcher predecessor, the MJ 3-in-1. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden pressure washers in classes K 6 and K 7. The all-rounder for the home, garden and car.