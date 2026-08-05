Multi-surface roller FCV 4

Pure!Roll® multi-surface roller for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent, hard-wearing and machine-washable up to 60 °C. Suitable for the FCV 4 vacuum mop.

Simply clean: the multi-surface roller for the Kärcher FCV 4 vacuum mop ensures gentle cleaning and maintenance of all floors – even parquet. The high-quality multi-surface roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. Our Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.

Features and benefits
Pure!Roll® with high-quality microfibre
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Particularly clean
  • Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.)
  • In combination with the two-tank system used in the Kärcher vacuum mops, they reliably eliminate up to 99% of all bacteria from the floor – as proven in laboratory testing.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 57 x 57
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed parquet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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