Nozzle insert up to 1,100 l/h - low pressure

For low pressure with machines up to 1.100 l/h

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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