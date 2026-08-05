Pump prefilter, large

The pump prefilter protects garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps from coarse dirt particles or sand. Including the PerfectConnect sealing principle for reliable sealing.

The pump prefilter is suitable for all common garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) - particularly devices without integrated filters with a flow rate to up to 6,000 l/h. The prefilter protects the pump effectively from coarse dirt particles or sand thus increasing its service life. The filter inlay can be removed for cleaning. The mesh size of the fine filter is 250 µm (0.25 mm). The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories ensures exceptionally easy assembly and highly reliable sealing which guarantees trouble-free pump operation.

Features and benefits
Removable filter
  • The filter can be cleaned under running water, meaning it can be reused again and again.
Pump prefilter, large
  • For pumps with a water flow rate of up to 6,000 l/h.
Prefilter
  • For additional protection of the pump against coarse dirt particles or sand.
Specifications

Technical data

Sizes Up to 6000 l/h mesh size: 250 μm (0.25 mm)
Pressure (bar) 8
Mesh size (mm) 0.25
Thread size G1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 120 x 220 x 316

Equipment

  • Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
  • Filtration of dirt from water
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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