Replacement nozzles accessories for T 350
The high-quality replacement nozzles guarantee easy nozzle changing and are suitable for the T-Racer T 300 / T 350 surface cleaners for the pressure washer ranges K 2 to K 7.
The high-quality replacement nozzles allow easy changing of accessory nozzles and are suitable for changing the nozzles of the T-Racer T 300 / T 350 surface cleaners for the K 2 to K 7 ranges. Includes three pairs of nozzles for different pressure washer performance classes and two brackets for securing them in place.
Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
- Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
- High quality for a long service life.
High pressure - flat jet
- Even cleaning and loosening of stubborn dirt.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|17 x 17 x 18