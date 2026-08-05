Scrambler, L2P

The scrambler crushes the dry ice pellets into smaller particles. This allows delicate surfaces to be cleaned gently.

The scrambler crushes the dry ice pellets into smaller particles. This allows delicate surfaces to be cleaned gently. The scrambler is mounted directly between the machine and the spray hose. That way, it does not get in the way of handling with the jet gun. The degree of crushing can be individually adjusted thanks to interchangeable cutting plates.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (g) 450
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 135 x 45 x 45
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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