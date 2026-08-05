Starter Kit Trimmer Blades

The trimmer blade removes unwanted growth and moss even in places that are difficult to access and is compatible with all 18 V and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power lawn trimmers.

With these powerful trimmer blades, moss, uncontrolled growth and weeds are a thing of the past – even in difficult-to-access places that cannot be reached using a lawn mower. The Starter Kit contains a blade holder with 10 trimmer blades that can be replaced easily and without tools. They can be used in all the 18 V and 36 V battery lawn trimmers from Kärcher.

Features and benefits
Cutting result
  • Particularly effective cut and clean cutting result thanks to robust trimmer blade.
Tool-free trimmer blade change
  • The trimmer blade can be changed in just a few movements without any tools.
Practical 2-in-1 Starter Kit
  • The blade holder with 10 trimmer blades included in the scope of supply ensures that you can work for long periods of time.
Perfectly matched accessories
  • Compatible with all the 18 V and 36 V battery lawn trimmers from Kärcher.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of blades 2
Cutting width (cm) 23
Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 118 x 118 x 35
Application areas
  • Lawn
  • Lawn edges
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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