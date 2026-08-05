Starter Kit Trimmer Blades
The trimmer blade removes unwanted growth and moss even in places that are difficult to access and is compatible with all 18 V and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power lawn trimmers.
With these powerful trimmer blades, moss, uncontrolled growth and weeds are a thing of the past – even in difficult-to-access places that cannot be reached using a lawn mower. The Starter Kit contains a blade holder with 10 trimmer blades that can be replaced easily and without tools. They can be used in all the 18 V and 36 V battery lawn trimmers from Kärcher.
Features and benefits
Cutting result
- Particularly effective cut and clean cutting result thanks to robust trimmer blade.
Tool-free trimmer blade change
- The trimmer blade can be changed in just a few movements without any tools.
Practical 2-in-1 Starter Kit
- The blade holder with 10 trimmer blades included in the scope of supply ensures that you can work for long periods of time.
Perfectly matched accessories
- Compatible with all the 18 V and 36 V battery lawn trimmers from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of blades
|2
|Cutting width (cm)
|23
|Colour
|grey
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|118 x 118 x 35
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges