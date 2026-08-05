Stone roller KFL 1, FCV 2, FCV 3

Easy cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors and dirty crevices and joints: with the stone roller for the KFL 1, FCV 2 and FCV 3 vacuum mops, stubborn stains don't stand a chance.

The stone roller is the perfect accessory for the deep cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for sensitive natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the KFL 1, FCV 2 and FCV 3 vacuum mops. Thanks to its integrated bristles, the stone roller effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and even makes crevices and uneven surfaces shine again.

Features and benefits
High-quality microfibre
  • Optimum dirt removal and a high level of dirt pick-up for excellent cleaning results.
Integrated bristles
  • For the effortless removal of stubborn dirt.
  • Even crevices and uneven floors become sparkling clean.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 246 x 136 x 56
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Stone floors
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Tile joints
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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