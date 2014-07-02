Suction hose for pipes
Ready-to-connect, vacuum-proof suction hose for connecting pumps to driven wells or pipes on the suction side. For electronic booster pumps and garden pumps.
Ready-to-connect, vacuum-resistant spiral hose with a diameter of 3/4" and a length of 0.6 m for suctioning water. Suitable for connection to the pump suction side of electronic booster pumps and garden pumps. The suction hose is equipped with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) on both sides. Its high flexibility achieves a considerable noise reduction in permanent installations. Attention: The suction hose cannot be used as a pressure hose!
Features and benefits
Vacuum-proof connection of the pump to tube wells and pipelines
- When connecting a domestic water supply pump, this hose can be used as a flexible connection on the suction side in order to achieve a connection between the pump and pipeline system that also does not transmit noise.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|0.6
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|600 x 50 x 50
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.