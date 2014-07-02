Suction hose for pipes

Ready-to-connect, vacuum-proof suction hose for connecting pumps to driven wells or pipes on the suction side. For electronic booster pumps and garden pumps.

Ready-to-connect, vacuum-resistant spiral hose with a diameter of 3/4" and a length of 0.6 m for suctioning water. Suitable for connection to the pump suction side of electronic booster pumps and garden pumps. The suction hose is equipped with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) on both sides. Its high flexibility achieves a considerable noise reduction in permanent installations. Attention: The suction hose cannot be used as a pressure hose!

Features and benefits
Vacuum-proof connection of the pump to tube wells and pipelines
  • When connecting a domestic water supply pump, this hose can be used as a flexible connection on the suction side in order to achieve a connection between the pump and pipeline system that also does not transmit noise.
Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 0.6
Diameter 3/4″
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 600 x 50 x 50
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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