Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, electrically conductive, clip 2.0, bayonet 2.0

The electrically conductive suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

The electrically conductive suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 2.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. Both 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 2.5
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Version Electrically conductive
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾ Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾ Bayonet 2.0
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 420 x 370 x 90
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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