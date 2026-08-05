The vacuum-proof 7 m suction hose with suction filter and a diameter of 3/4" is ideally suited for drawing water from alternative sources and enables particularly reliable sealing and trouble-free pump operation thanks to the PerfectConnect sealing principle. The integrated non-return valve prevents the pumped water from flowing back, shortening the re-suction time. The suction kit can be very easily connected to the suction side of garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps for supplying water to households. The connection set can also be used as an extension of the suction hose. For pumps with a G1 (33.3 mm) connection thread.