Trimmer Blades
With the robust trimmer blades, you can remove uncontrolled growth even in places that are difficult to access. Compatible with all the 18 V and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power lawn trimmers.
The robust trimmer blades in a practical 10 pack remove moss, uncontrolled growth and weeds precisely and cleanly, even in parts of the garden that are difficult to access. They are ideal for use in all the 18 V and 36 V Kärcher battery lawn trimmers. Another benefit is the fact that the trimmer blades can be changed easily and without any tools.
Features and benefits
Cutting result
- The robust trimmer blade can cut off even the most stubborn uncontrolled growth particularly effectively and cleanly.
Flexible use
- The trimmer blades effortlessly reach parts of the garden that are difficult to access.
Tool-free trimmer blade change
- The click system makes changing the trimmer blade particularly easy.
Practical multipack
- The 10 trimmer blades included ensure you can work at full power for long periods of time.
Perfectly matched accessories
- Compatible with all the 18 V and 36 V battery lawn trimmers from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of blades
|2
|Cutting width (cm)
|23
|Colour
|Yellow
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 40 x 4
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges