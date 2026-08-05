Underbody lance

Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.

Stainless steel lance for effective and easy underbody and wheel arch cleaning. Without high-pressure nozzle.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (mm) 700
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
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CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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