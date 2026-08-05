Universal water fine filter, 25 μm

Water fine filter, mesh size 25 μm, max. temperature 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.

The water fine filter has a mesh size of 25 μm and is suitable for maximum temperatures of up to 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. For installation on the machine inlet. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.

Specifications

Technical data

Water connection (inch) 3/4″ / 1″
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.5
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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