Upholstery nozzle
For gently removing dirt from textile surfaces in the car and household. Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The ergonomic design enables gentle cleaning of textile surfaces in the car and household. The two thread lifters ensure that even the smallest dirt particles are reliably vacuumed. The nozzle can be used as an accessory with all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners of the device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6.
Features and benefits
Nozzle comes with two thread lifters
- Enables gentle suction of textile surfaces.
- Reliable suction of even the smallest dirt particles.
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Working width (mm)
|117
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|110 x 117 x 52
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Back seat
- Car seats
- Footwell
- Foot mats
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Mattresses
- Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers