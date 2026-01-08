VP 160 vario power jet
Vario Power spray lance VP 160 for pressure washers in classes K 4 and K 5. Infinitely adjustable from low-pressure jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
The VP 160 Vario Power Jet offers infinitely variable pressure regulation, which can be adjusted by simply turning the spray lance, thus providing the right pressure setting for every application – from gentle to powerful. This noticeably increases your efficiency and work comfort in every application. Ideal for cleaning smaller areas around the home and garden, for example, for use on walls, paths, fences or vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Infinitely variable pressure control by simply turning
- Simple handling.
High-pressure to low-pressure jet
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Compatible with all Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers
- Perfect for a retrofit upgrade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|449 x 43 x 43
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small house facades
- Garden and stone walls
- Pathways around the house
- Fences
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Areas around the home and garden