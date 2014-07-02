Water fine filter, 100 μm, R 1"

Fine-mesh water filter, 100 μm, max. temperature 60°C. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connector 1".

Fine-mesh water filter 100 μm, suitable for temperatures up to max. 60°C. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connector 1".

Specifications

Technical data

Water connection (inch) 1″
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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