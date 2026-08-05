Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles)

Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet.

Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment is connected to the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle).

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.2
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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