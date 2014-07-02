Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included)

Addition of spray agent to the high pressure jet. For paint stripping, rust removal and descaling. Assembly on spray lance instead of high-pressure nozzle.Without water flow regulation

Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment fits on the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle). With flow control.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.3
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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