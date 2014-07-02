WV squeegee blades black (280 mm)

Replacement squeegee blades for streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping dirty water. Suitable for WV 2, WV 3 and WV 5 window vacs.

For permanently streak-free results: replace the 280 mm squeegee blade quickly and simply. This is how your window vac cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free. Suitable for: WV 2, WV 2 Universal, WV 3 Comfort, WV 5 and WVP 10.

Features and benefits
Quick replacement of the squeegee blade.
  • For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 280 x 5 x 45
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Condensation
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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