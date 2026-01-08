Car glass cleaner RM 650, 500ml

Streak- and glare-free cleaning of car windows and mirrors. Reliably removes insects, fingerprints and dirt from the street. With antistatic effect for low resoiling.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Product
  • Perfect for car windows, windscreens, mirror surfaces, headlights
  • Removes stubborn stains such as grease films, insects, finger marks and emissions
  • With nicotine solvent
  • residue-free, streak-free cleaning
  • Good wetting properties
  • Makes future cleaning of the surface easier (less resoiling)
  • Ergonomic spray head for uniform, extensive application and low consumption
  • Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
Car glass cleaner RM 650, 500ml
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
Application areas
  • Windscreens
  • Windows and glass surfaces
