Car glass cleaner RM 650, 500ml
Streak- and glare-free cleaning of car windows and mirrors. Reliably removes insects, fingerprints and dirt from the street. With antistatic effect for low resoiling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|80 x 80 x 250
Product
- Perfect for car windows, windscreens, mirror surfaces, headlights
- Removes stubborn stains such as grease films, insects, finger marks and emissions
- With nicotine solvent
- residue-free, streak-free cleaning
- Good wetting properties
- Makes future cleaning of the surface easier (less resoiling)
- Ergonomic spray head for uniform, extensive application and low consumption
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Windscreens
- Windows and glass surfaces