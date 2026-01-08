Three-way-connector with tag

Three-way coupling for precisely connecting three hoses. Robust quality and attractive design.

Sound tap connectors, hose couplings and hoses are the basis of effective watering. This is why Kärcher offers a complete series of accessories for connecting, decoupling and repairing watering systems, such as the three-way coupling for precisely connecting three hoses. The three-way coupling can be used universally with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for simple handling. The three-way coupling is compatible with the three most popular hose diameters and all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Robust design
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
For connection of 3 hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 15 x 65 x 60
