Connection set: G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, 2 x universal hose connector and 1.5 m PrimoFlex® hose (5/8"). For connecting hose trolleys and hose reels to taps.

Features and benefits
1.5 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® hose
2 x Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
  • Suitable for all garden hoses.
For connecting the hose trolley and reel to the tap
Diameter 5/8″
Hose length (m) 1.5
Thread size G3/4
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 210 x 210 x 58

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

