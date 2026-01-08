The PrimoFlex® Premium quality hose, which measures 5/8" in diameter and 25 m in length, is perfect for watering areas and gardens of any size. The twist-resistant, five-layer garden hose features patented dual-reinforcement technology. The unique strengthening mesh enables this hose to withstand extremely high pressures – the bursting pressure is 45 bar. The quality hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between -20 and 65 °C. We offer an 18-year guarantee for this garden hose. Kärcher PrimoFlex® Premium quality hoses are distinguished by maximum robustness, flexibility and kink resistance, having been designed with both form and function in mind. Our multi-layer PrimoFlex® Premium hoses contain yellow DuPont™ Kevlar® fibres. Use of this material is an unmistakable hallmark of our hoses, highlighting their sturdiness and substantiating our quality claim.