Spray gun Plus

Spray gun Plus with metal body and adjustable spray pattern. Tough and durable For watering small/medium-sized areas. With ergonomic handle.

The spray gun Plus is particularly robust and durable with adjustable spray patterns – from full jet to mist spray – for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow control as well as automatic locking and release. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Lock
  • Flow volume can be set.
Spray patterns adjustable from full jet to mist
  • From a concentrated and hard stream, to a spraying and weak one.
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Metal body
  • Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Special synthetic resin coating
  • Especially shock-resistant and non-slip.
Trigger function
  • Enables the infinite adjustment of the water flow.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 110 x 38 x 195

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
